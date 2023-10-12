Hyderabad To Get More Singapore Airlines Flights

Hyderabad: The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of its services to the city this year, has announced increasing its Hyderabad-Singapore services from seven-times weekly to 12-times weekly, from October 29 subject to regulatory approvals.

The new five-times weekly morning services will offer more connectivity options for passengers travelling from Hyderabad to and beyond Singapore. This will be operated by SIA’s Boeing 737-8s, which are fitted with 154 seats – 10 in Business Class and 144 in Economy Class. The daily night services will be operated by SIA’s Airbus A350s, which are fitted with 303 seats – 40 in Business Class and 263 in Economy.

Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines, said, “The strategic restructuring of our Hyderabad network is a testament to our commitment to continuously evolve and meet the changing needs of our valued customers.”

The increase in A350 operations on the Hyderabad-Singapore route also opens up a wider range of opportunities for SIA Cargo. The aircraft’s wider body will allow for uplift of large cargo consignments that need to be loaded on skids. Additionally, the aircraft’s temperature-control capabilities are essential for certain kinds of temperature-sensitive cargo