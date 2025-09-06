GST Impact: Tata Motors Cuts Car Prices by Up to ₹1.55 Lakh

Tata Motors on Friday announced a major price cut across its passenger vehicle range, passing on the full benefit of the recent GST reduction to customers. The revised prices will be effective from September 22, 2025, coinciding with the start of Navaratri.

The company said prices would drop between ₹65,000 and ₹1.55 lakh depending on the model.

Tiago: ₹75,000 cut

Tigor: ₹80,000 cut

Altroz: ₹1.10 lakh cut

Punch: ₹85,000 cut

Nexon: ₹1.55 lakh cut

Curvv: ₹65,000 cut

Harrier: ₹1.40 lakh cut

Safari: ₹1.45 lakh cut

Shailesh Chandra, MD of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said the move reflects the company’s “Customer First” philosophy while aligning with the government’s reform push.

“We will fully honour the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the GST reduction to our customers,” Chandra said.

The GST Council had earlier this week simplified tax slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22. Under the new structure:

Petrol, LPG, and CNG cars below 1,200cc and under 4,000mm length, and diesel cars up to 1,500cc and 4,000mm length will now attract an 18% GST.

Larger vehicles exceeding 1,200cc (petrol) and 1,500cc (diesel) with length over 4,000mm will continue under a 40% levy.

Chandra said the GST cut will make Tata’s popular cars and SUVs more affordable for first-time buyers and strengthen the shift towards “new-age mobility” in India.