Gold, Silver Prices Today, May 28: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices fell in international markets on Thursday, May 28, after the US dollar strengthened and tensions increased following fresh US attacks on Iran. The geopolitical situation created uncertainty in global commodity markets and raised concerns that inflation may stay high for a longer period. Experts say this could also lead to higher interest rates in the coming months.

Spot gold prices dropped 0.8% to $4,419.60 per ounce, while US gold futures also declined. Silver prices witnessed pressure as well, falling nearly 1.7% in the global market. Indian commodity markets remained closed on Thursday due to Bakrid, but retail gold and silver rates continued to fluctuate across major cities.

Federal Reserve officials also expressed concern about rising inflation and energy prices. The ongoing Iran conflict and increasing oil prices are creating economic pressure on Asian countries like India and China. Analysts believe any improvement in the US-Iran situation could help stabilize gold, silver, and fuel prices globally.

Despite the international decline, gold continues to trade above ₹1.55 lakh for 24K gold in major Indian cities, while silver prices remain above ₹2.65 lakh per kilogram.

Gold Prices Today – May 28, 2026

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,56,150 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,43,138 per 10 grams

New Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,55,880 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,42,890 per 10 grams

Bengaluru

24K Gold: ₹1,56,270 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,43,248 per 10 grams

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,55,940 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,42,945 per 10 grams

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,56,400 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,43,367 per 10 grams

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,56,610 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,43,559 per 10 grams

Silver Prices Today – May 28, 2026

Mumbai

Silver 999 Fine: ₹2,66,210 per kg

New Delhi

Silver 999 Fine: ₹2,65,750 per kg

Bengaluru

Silver 999 Fine: ₹2,66,420 per kg

Kolkata

Silver 999 Fine: ₹2,65,860 per kg

Hyderabad

Silver 999 Fine: ₹2,66,980 per kg

Chennai

Silver 999 Fine: ₹2,68,100 per kg

Jewellery prices may vary slightly depending on local taxes, GST, and making charges. Buyers are advised to check live market rates before purchasing gold or silver.