Gold, Silver Prices Soar in Hyderabad on Nov 29: Check Updated Market Rates

Gold and silver prices have surged once more after a brief decline earlier this week, bringing renewed attention to the precious metals market. In Hyderabad, both metals recorded significant price jumps, driven by global market trends and increasing domestic demand, especially during the ongoing wedding season.

Analysts note that international bullion fluctuations, currency movement, and rising interest in safe-haven assets are contributing to this upward trend. If global cues remain strong, prices may continue to rise further in the coming days, prompting both investors and jewellery buyers to stay alert.

Today’s Gold Prices (Hyderabad Bullion Market):

24-carat gold (10 grams): ₹1,29,820 — up by ₹1,360

22-carat gold (10 grams): ₹1,19,000 — up by ₹1,250

Today’s Silver Price:

Silver (1 kg): ₹1,92,000 — up by ₹9,000

With prices climbing steadily, buyers planning to invest in gold or silver may consider making purchases sooner, as the upward momentum is expected to continue.