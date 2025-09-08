Gold Rate Today: Prices Dip Across India on September 8, 2025

Gold prices in India witnessed a notable decline on September 8, 2025, offering a potential opportunity for buyers waiting for favorable rates.

Today, the price of 24K gold stands at Rs 10,838 per gram, down by Rs 11 from yesterday’s rate of Rs 10,849. 22K gold has decreased by Rs 10, trading at Rs 9,935 per gram, while 18K gold is now available at Rs 8,129 per gram, down Rs 8 from the previous day.

The drop comes after a period of rising gold prices, prompting investors to keep a close watch on market trends. Analysts suggest that this slight cooling may encourage both investors and consumers to make timely purchases.

Across major cities, the prices for 24K, 22K, and 18K gold remain largely consistent:

Chennai: 24K at Rs 10,838, 22K at Rs 9,935, 18K at Rs 8,230

Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Pune, Kolkata: 24K at Rs 10,838, 22K at Rs 9,935, 18K at Rs 8,129

Delhi: 24K at Rs 10,853, 22K at Rs 9,950, 18K at Rs 8,141

Ahmedabad & Vadodara: 24K at Rs 10,841, 22K at Rs 9,940, 18K at Rs 8,133

With the festive season approaching, jewelers are optimistic that even a slight dip in prices could stimulate demand, while consumers may take advantage of this window to buy gold.