Gold Rate Today May 8: Prices Rise for 4th Day Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Gold prices have continued to climb for the fourth consecutive day, with rates increasing steadily in Hyderabad and across the Telugu states. On May 8, the price of 24-carat gold increased by ₹600, now standing at ₹99,600 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold rose by ₹550, priced at ₹91,300 per 10 grams. Silver also registered a hike of ₹100 per kg, bringing the rate to ₹1,11,100.

Current Rates in Hyderabad (May 8, 2025):

24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹99,600

22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹91,300

Silver Rate:

Silver (1 kg): ₹1,11,100

The recent surge in gold and silver prices is largely driven by heightened geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly after India’s Operation Sindoor. Global uncertainty, inflation concerns, and a shift in investor sentiment toward safe-haven assets like gold are contributing to the continuous rise in prices.

Market watchers say prices may stay elevated or increase further depending on the developments in the region and global economic indicators.