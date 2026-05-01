Gold Rate Today in India, May 1: City-Wise Prices

Gold and silver prices in India continue to fluctuate, with a slight decline observed in some markets while other cities remain stable. In Hyderabad, gold prices dropped after a recent surge. The rate for 24-carat gold fell to ₹1,52,350 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹1,39,650. Silver prices also declined sharply, with rates falling to ₹2,65,000 per kilogram.

City-Wise Gold Rates in India (Per Gram)

Here is a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities:

Chennai: ₹15,383 (24K), ₹14,101 (22K), ₹11,776 (18K)

Mumbai: ₹15,067 (24K), ₹13,811 (22K), ₹11,300 (18K)

New Delhi: ₹15,082 (24K), ₹13,826 (22K), ₹11,315 (18K)

Kolkata: ₹15,067 (24K), ₹13,811 (22K), ₹11,300 (18K)

Bengaluru: ₹15,067 (24K), ₹13,811 (22K), ₹11,300 (18K)

Hyderabad: ₹15,067 (24K), ₹13,811 (22K), ₹11,300 (18K)

These rates may vary slightly due to local taxes, making charges, and demand conditions.

Silver Rates in India

Silver prices are currently around ₹2,49,900 per kilogram in most major cities. Compared to gold, silver is more affordable and widely used for both investment and industrial purposes. However, it also experiences price swings based on global demand and market conditions.

Market Movement Overview

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), both gold and silver showed volatility during trading. Gold prices crossed ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams during the session, while silver prices touched higher levels before settling slightly lower.

Global developments, including geopolitical tensions and changes in crude oil prices, are influencing the precious metals market. These factors often lead investors to turn toward gold as a safe investment option.

Summary

Gold and silver prices in India are currently witnessing short-term fluctuations. While Hyderabad recorded a drop in prices, other major cities continue to maintain steady rates. Buyers and investors are advised to track daily changes, as global and domestic factors continue to impact the market.