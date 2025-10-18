Gold and Silver Prices Today, October 18: Dhanteras Sees Record High Gold Rates Across Major Cities

Gold prices remain elevated this Dhanteras, October 18, even after a slight dip on October 17, when US President Donald Trump admitted that his proposed 100% tariffs on China could prove unsustainable. Despite this brief correction, gold continues to shine as one of 2025’s top-performing assets.

On October 17, spot gold fell over 2% after hitting a record high above $4,300 per ounce. It settled at $4,211.48 per ounce in the international market, while US gold futures for December delivery closed 2.1% lower at $4,213.30.

Gold, Silver Remain Safe-Haven Investments

Experts continue to view gold and silver as reliable safe-haven assets amid global uncertainty and volatile markets. Over the past two decades, gold has surged an astounding 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (as of June). Year-to-date, gold prices have already climbed 31%, reaffirming its strong performance in 2025.

Silver, too, has shown resilience — maintaining levels above ₹1 lakh/kg for several months. Between 2005 and 2025, silver prices have jumped 668.84%, proving its long-term strength.

MCX Gold and Silver Rates — October 18

According to data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at 8 a.m. on October 18:

MCX Gold Index: ₹1,27,320 per 10 gm

MCX Silver Price: ₹1,57,300 per kg

As per the Indian Bullion Association (IBA):

24-carat gold: ₹1,27,320/10 gm

22-carat gold: ₹1,16,710/10 gm

Silver (999 Fine): ₹1,57,300/kg

Note: Since today is Saturday and Dhanteras, trading will remain closed till Monday (October 20). Retail buyers should also note that jewellers may add making charges, GST, and taxes, which could increase the final price.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Prices in India (October 18, 2025)

Mumbai

Gold (24k): ₹1,27,320/10 gm

Silver: ₹1,57,300/kg

Delhi

Gold (24k): ₹1,27,100/10 gm

Silver: ₹1,57,030/kg

Kolkata

Gold (24k): ₹1,27,150/10 gm

Silver: ₹1,57,090/kg

Bengaluru

Gold (24k): ₹1,27,420/10 gm

Silver: ₹1,57,420/kg

Hyderabad

Gold (24k): ₹1,27,520/10 gm

Silver: ₹1,57,550/kg

Chennai

Gold (24k): ₹1,27,690/10 gm

Silver: ₹1,57,760/kg

Gold and Silver Outlook

Analysts believe that rising geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns, and global economic uncertainty will likely keep gold and silver prices elevated in the coming months. With Dhanteras and Diwali boosting physical demand, Indian markets could continue witnessing firm prices through the festive season.

Summary:

Gold prices today (October 18) remain at historic highs across India, with 24-carat gold averaging around ₹1.27 lakh per 10 grams and silver around ₹1.57 lakh per kg. Despite recent global corrections, precious metals continue to attract investors seeking stability in uncertain markets.