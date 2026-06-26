Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 26: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India recovered on June 26, 2026, after witnessing a sharp decline in the previous trading sessions. The recovery comes as global bullion markets stabilized, while silver prices also moved higher. Despite the rebound, gold is still trading below its recent record highs.
Market experts say gold prices are getting support from international market movements and changing investor sentiment. Silver also gained strength, supported by improved industrial demand and positive global cues.
Gold Prices Today - Per 10 Grams:
Delhi
- 24K Gold – ₹1,41,480
- 22K Gold – ₹1,29,680
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,41,330
- 22K Gold – ₹1,29,550
Chennai
24K Gold – ₹1,43,280
22K Gold – ₹1,31,340
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,41,330
- 22K Gold – ₹1,29,550
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – ₹1,41,330
- 22K Gold – ₹1,29,550
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – ₹1,41,330
- 22K Gold – ₹1,29,550
Silver Prices Today - june 26, 2026:
Silver (Per kg)
- Delhi – ₹2,35,000
- Mumbai – ₹2,35,000
- Chennai – ₹2,45,000
- Hyderabad – ₹2,35,000
- Bengaluru – ₹2,35,000
- Kolkata – ₹2,35,000