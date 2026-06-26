Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 26: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India recovered on June 26, 2026, after witnessing a sharp decline in the previous trading sessions. The recovery comes as global bullion markets stabilized, while silver prices also moved higher. Despite the rebound, gold is still trading below its recent record highs.

Market experts say gold prices are getting support from international market movements and changing investor sentiment. Silver also gained strength, supported by improved industrial demand and positive global cues.

Gold Prices Today - Per 10 Grams:

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,41,480

22K Gold – ₹1,29,680

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,41,330

22K Gold – ₹1,29,550

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,43,280

22K Gold – ₹1,31,340

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,41,330

22K Gold – ₹1,29,550

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,41,330

22K Gold – ₹1,29,550

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,41,330

22K Gold – ₹1,29,550

Silver Prices Today - june 26, 2026:

Silver (Per kg)