Gold and Silver Prices Surge Again in Hyderabad Today, Dec 1

Gold and silver prices continue their upward trend, with both metals becoming costlier in the Hyderabad bullion market today. Buyers planning to purchase gold or silver for weddings, investments, or festive needs may need to stretch their budgets as prices witnessed a fresh spike.

According to the latest market updates, 10 grams of 24-carat gold has become costlier by ₹660, pushing today’s price to ₹1,30,480. This marks yet another increase after a series of small hikes over the past few weeks. Similarly, 10 grams of 22-carat gold—the preferred choice for jewellery—has risen by ₹600, taking the price to ₹1,19,600.

Silver, too, recorded a sharp jump. The price of 1 kg of silver has surged by ₹4,000, bringing today’s rate to ₹1,96,000. The rise reflects strong global trends and increased investor interest in precious metals as safe-haven assets.

Market analysts attribute this continuous rise to international price movements, geopolitical uncertainties, and domestic festive demand. With global gold prices holding firm, local markets across India, including the two Telugu states, are witnessing parallel spikes. In fact, gold and silver prices are nearly identical in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, offering little variation to buyers across the region.

Today’s Updated Gold & Silver Rates (Hyderabad)

24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹1,30,480

22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹1,19,600

Silver (1 kg): ₹1,96,000

With the wedding season approaching, jewellers expect the demand to remain steady despite rising prices. Consumers, however, may opt for smaller purchases or wait for price corrections.