Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 24, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices in India on January 24, 2026, continue to track global market trends, currency movements, and domestic demand. Precious metals remain deeply rooted in Indian culture, playing a key role during festivals, weddings, and long-term investments.

Gold Prices Today, January 24, 2026:

Gold prices edged up slightly amid firm global demand and ongoing inflation concerns. In the domestic market, 24-carat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 13,621 per gram, while 22-carat gold, widely used for jewellery, is trading at Rs 12,486 per gram.

Gold rates in India are influenced by international bullion prices, movements in the US dollar, and local jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive and wedding season.

City-wise Gold Prices (per gram):

Delhi

24K: Rs 13,636

22K: Rs 12,501

Mumbai

24K: Rs 13,621

22K: Rs 12,486

Kolkata

24K: Rs 13,621

22K: Rs 12,486

Chennai

24K: Rs 13,725

22K: Rs 12,581

Silver Prices Today, January 24, 2026:

Silver prices remained steady in the Indian market, supported by industrial demand and global price cues. Silver 999 is trading at around Rs 2,42,100 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced at approximately Rs 2,42,000 per kilogram.

Unlike gold, silver demand is also driven by industrial usage, making its prices more sensitive to global economic conditions.

City-wise Silver Prices (per 10 grams):

Delhi: Rs 2,421

Mumbai: Rs 2,421

Kolkata: Rs 2,421

Chennai: Rs 2,601

As global uncertainties persist and domestic demand stays firm, precious metal prices are expected to remain volatile in the near term, keeping investors and buyers closely watchful of market movements.