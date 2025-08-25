Four Bank Holidays This Week - Aug 25 to Aug 31: Check Dates for Telugu States

If you have banking work planned, here’s an important alert. Between August 25 and August 31, 2025, banks will remain closed for four days across India due to festivals and weekly holidays.

According to the RBI holiday calendar, these holidays vary by state and include religious festivals, state-specific holidays, and Sunday closures. Customers are advised to check the holiday list before visiting their bank branches.

Bank Holiday Dates (August 25–31, 2025)

August 25 (Monday): Srimanta Sankardeva Tithi – Banks closed in Guwahati, Assam.

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi – Banks closed in major cities including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada.

August 28 (Thursday): Ganesh Chaturthi (Second Day) / Nuakhai – Banks closed in Bhubaneswar and Panaji.

August 31 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday – All banks across the country remain closed.

Who Does This Apply To?

The holidays apply to:

Public sector banks

Private sector banks

Foreign banks

Regional rural banks (RRBs)

Cooperative banks

Scheduled commercial banks

Why This Matters

The most significant closure next week is for Ganesh Chaturthi, widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Tamil Nadu. Banks in these states will remain shut on August 27 and partially on August 28. In Odisha, banks will also close for the Nuakhai festival on August 28.

Key Tips for Customers

Complete essential banking transactions before the holidays.

Use digital payment platforms (UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm) for convenience.

ATMs will function 24/7, but cash shortages may occur in high-demand areas.

Plan big transactions and financial work around these dates.

Looking Ahead

So far in 2025, bank closures have been observed for Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, and now for Ganesh Chaturthi. More holidays are expected in the coming months during Dussehra and Diwali (September–October). Customers should keep track of the official RBI Bank Holiday Calendar to avoid last-minute issues.