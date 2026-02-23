Is February 24 a Stock Market Holiday in India? Check NSE & BSE Status

February 24 is not a stock market holiday in India, and trading will take place as usual since the day does not coincide with any national festival, special observance, or officially declared market closure.

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will operate during their regular trading hours. As February 24 falls on a normal working weekday and is not listed under the official stock market holiday calendar, investors and traders can expect uninterrupted market activity.

Regular Trading Timings

On a standard working day, the Indian equity markets function as follows:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Currency and derivatives segments: As per the standard exchange schedule

Since there are no scheduled holidays or special trading suspensions on February 24, all segments, including equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity markets, will remain open.

When Do Markets Remain Closed?

Indian stock exchanges remain shut on:

National public holidays

Major festivals such as Diwali, Holi, and Independence Day

Weekends (Saturdays and Sundays)

As February 24 does not fall under any of these categories, it will be a normal trading session.

In summary, February 24 is a regular working day for Indian stock markets, and all trading activities will continue without interruption. Investors are advised to proceed with their trading plans accordingly.

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