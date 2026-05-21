EPFO UPI Withdrawal Facility: Key Things Members Should Know

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to introduce a new UPI-based PF withdrawal system to make the process faster and easier for employees. With this new feature, EPFO members may soon be able to transfer their PF money directly to their bank accounts using UPI.

At present, PF withdrawals usually take several days after submitting an online claim. Under the new system, eligible users can receive money much faster through UPI-based transfers.

The government says testing for the service has already been completed. Once launched, EPFO members will be able to use their UPI-linked bank accounts to withdraw PF money easily and securely.

The new digital facility is expected to help crores of salaried employees across India. It will reduce paperwork, speed up claim settlements, and make the withdrawal process more convenient.

EPFO has also increased the auto-settlement limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This means some eligible claims can now be processed automatically within a few days without manual checking.

Apart from UPI withdrawals, EPFO is also planning to bring services to WhatsApp in the future. Members may soon be able to check PF balances, claim status, and other details directly through WhatsApp.

To use the new UPI withdrawal feature, members will likely need:

Aadhaar-linked UAN

Updated KYC details

Verified bank account

Active UPI account linked to the same bank account

Experts say this move will make PF access easier and quicker for employees, especially during emergencies or urgent financial needs.