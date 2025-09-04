Eid-e-Milad Revised Holiday 2025: Mumbai Schools and Banks to Shut Down on September 8

In a thoughtful move to ease crowd management and maintain communal harmony, the Maharashtra government has shifted the Eid e Milad public holiday in Mumbai and its suburbs to Monday September 8 2025. This change was made after discussions with Muslim community groups who preferred to observe the festivities the day after Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan on September 6, keeping safety and coordination in mind. Outside Mumbai, the holiday remains on the originally scheduled date of Friday September 5.

Here is how the change affects schedules

Banks:

Branches in Mumbai and nearby areas will remain closed on September 8 while elsewhere in Maharashtra the closure continues on September 5. Traders and customers have been advised to plan their banking transactions accordingly.

Stock Markets

BSE, NSE and commodity markets will continue to operate across India. Eid e Milad is not part of the stock market holiday calendar so business will run as usual.

Schools

Many schools in Mumbai and surrounding regions are aligning with the revised date and will remain closed on September 8. In other parts of Maharashtra and across India schools will observe the holiday on September 5.

The date shift ensures that both Ganesh idol immersions and Eid celebrations can be conducted peacefully without logistical overlap. The government’s decision reflects a proactive effort to balance religious observances while ensuring public safety and convenience.