Eid-e-Milad: Bank Holiday in Mumbai Today, Sep 8, Banks Open Elsewhere in India

Mumbai is observing a bank holiday today, September 8, 2025, on account of Eid-e-Milad. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday schedule, banks in the city will remain closed, while operations continue as usual in other parts of the country.

The RBI recently revised the Mumbai holiday date for Eid-e-Milad from September 5 to September 8. The festival, also called Milad-un-Nabi, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is celebrated every year on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Bank holidays in September 2025

Apart from today’s closure in Mumbai, banks will also remain shut in several states later this month for regional festivals:

September 12 (Friday): Jammu & Srinagar – Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

September 22 (Monday): Jaipur – Navratra Sthapna

September 23 (Tuesday): Jammu & Srinagar – Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday

September 29 (Monday): Agartala, Gangtok & Kolkata – Maha Saptami/Durga Puja

September 30 (Tuesday): Multiple states – Maha Ashtami/Durga Puja

Online banking not affected

Even when branches are closed, digital banking facilities such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI transactions, and ATMs remain functional across India, allowing customers to carry out routine transactions without interruption.