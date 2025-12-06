December 8 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As Monday is fast approaching, many investors and traders are curious: Is December 8 a stock market holiday this year? Based on the official holiday calendar and current public notices, December 8 seems to be a regular trading day. There aren't any festivals, national observances, or particular occasions that would call for a market holiday — and there isn't any formal holiday notice from the concerned authorities.

Stock exchanges close only on official public holidays, significant observances, and exchange holidays. Since December 8 does not fall on any of these, the markets are supposed to function normally. Market participants must therefore prepare for typical trading activity on Monday, with opening and closing at normal times.

What this means for investors and traders: There is no need to adjust portfolios or postpone planned trades based on an assumption of a stock market holiday. Unless the exchange makes a surprise announcement, trading is likely to proceed as usual.

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