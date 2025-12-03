December 4 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As December progresses, many investors are curious to know whether the stock market will remain open on December 4. According to the current trading schedule, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will function normally on this day. Since there are no major festivals, national events, or special occasions on December 4, it will be treated as a regular working day for the Indian stock market.

All trading operations including equity, derivatives, and other market segments are expected to run as usual. Traders and investors can plan their activities without any disruption.

Looking ahead, the next market closure in December will be on Christmas Day. On December 25, the stock market will remain shut for the holiday, marking the final scheduled trading holiday of the year.

Therefore, those planning to trade or carry out investment-related work on December 4 can go ahead confidently, knowing that the markets will stay open as per the standard schedule.

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