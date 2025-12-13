Bank Holiday Today? December 13 Is Second Saturday — Here’s What RBI Says

With December packed with holidays and year-end preparations underway, many customers are checking whether banks are operational today, Saturday, December 13. Since there is often confusion around Saturday banking hours, searches have surged on whether today is a bank holiday and if branches are open for transactions.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar for December 2025, banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Since December 13 falls on the second Saturday, all public and private sector banks are closed nationwide today.

What This Means for Customers

Physical banking services such as branch visits, cheque clearances at counters, and in-person transactions will not be available today. However, customers are not expected to face major inconvenience, as digital banking services remain fully functional.

Services that continue to operate include:

Internet and mobile banking

ATM withdrawals and deposits

UPI transactions

NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS services

Bank Holidays in December 2025

According to the RBI, banks will observe nearly 20 holidays in December, factoring in regional festivals, national holidays, and regular weekend closures. After today’s second Saturday closure, upcoming regional bank holidays include:

December 18: Holiday in Shillong on account of U SoSo Tham’s death anniversary

December 19: Banks closed in Panaji for Goa Liberation Day

Bottom Line

If you’re planning a bank visit today, you’ll need to reschedule. December 13 is officially a bank holiday, and all bank branches remain closed due to it being the second Saturday of the month. For urgent needs, digital banking remains the best alternative.