April 28 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

Investors planning their trades for April 28 can go ahead without any concerns, as the Indian stock market will remain open on this day. Since April 28 falls on a regular weekday and there are no festivals or special holidays scheduled, trading will continue as usual.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will function normally, allowing investors to carry out buying and selling activities across all segments.

Trading Timings for April 28

On standard working days, stock markets operate during the following hours:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

All segments, including equity, derivatives, and currency markets, will be active during these hours.

Why Markets Are Open

Stock exchanges in India remain closed only under two conditions:

Weekends (Saturday and Sunday)

Officially declared public holidays

Since April 28 does not fall on a weekend or coincide with any holiday, it is treated as a normal trading day.

Key Takeaways for Investors

Markets will operate without any restrictions

Normal trading hours will be followed

Investors can plan trades as per usual schedules

Conclusion

There is no stock market holiday on April 28, and both NSE and BSE will remain open for regular trading. Investors are advised to stay updated with market trends and plan their trades accordingly.

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