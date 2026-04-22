April 23 Stock Market Holiday or not?

nvestors often track stock market holidays to plan their trading activities efficiently. If you are wondering whether April 23, 2026, is a holiday for the stock market, here is a clear update.

Is April 23, 2026 a Stock Market Holiday?

No, April 23, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India. As there are no festivals, national events, or special occasions on this date, both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate normally.

Market Status on April 23

Equity market: Open

Derivatives (F&O): Open

Currency market: Open

Commodity market: Open as per regular timings

All trading sessions will be conducted during standard market hours without any changes.

Why the Market is Open

Stock market holidays in India are usually declared on major national holidays or significant festivals. Since April 23 does not fall under any such category, it is considered a regular trading day.

Key Points for Investors

Trading can be carried out without any restrictions

All segments of the market will function normally

Brokerage platforms and online trading services will be fully operational

Final Word

In summary, April 23, 2026, is a regular working day for the Indian stock market. There is no holiday, and investors can proceed with their trading plans as usual.

Also read: NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Release Date Announced, Check Details