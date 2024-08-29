BSF seizes FICN along India-Bangladesh border, two smugglers held

Kolkata, Aug 29 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 2.98 lakh in face value after arresting two smugglers from near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district.

The 596 FICNs of Rs 500 denomination each were being brought to India from Bangladesh through Sovapur in the Kaliacha block of Malda district.

Kaliachak had been a hub of FICN smuggling in the past.

"Troops of the 115 Battalion of BSF, in charge of the Sovapur Border Outpost, had received intelligence inputs regarding smuggling of FICN. At around 12.10 p.m. on Wednesday, the jawans spotted two persons on a motorcycle approaching from close to the International Border. On being ordered to stop, the two attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by our troops.

"A search led to the recovery of six plastic packets containing FICN. The two were then escorted to the Sovapur Border Outpost for questioning," A.K. Arya, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF, said on Thursday.

During interrogation, the two youths aged 20 and 18, claimed that they are residents of Kakodia village in Murshidabad district.

They also claimed that they met a person named Haider Ali from Devnapur village who handed over the packets to them. The two were supposed to deliver the packets to an unknown person in Dhuliyan within the Samsherganj police station area of Murshidabad.

The youths were to receive only Rs 100 for this task, they claimed.

Officials suspect that the two are lying about the sum they were to receive as Rs 100 would not have covered even the fuel cost for their journey.

The BSF has handed over accused, along with the seized FICNs, to the Baishnabnagar police station in Malda for further legal action.

Malda's Kaliachak was considered a major conduit for the smuggling of FICN from across the border till a few years ago.

According to a senior BSF officer, the trend dropped after converted efforts by both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities. But after the recent turmoil in Bangladesh, the route seems to have been activated once again.

The high-quality FICNs smuggled in through this route are printed in Pakistan and then sent to Bangladesh through agents of organisations inimical to India, the officer said.

