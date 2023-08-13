BSF can secure both land and water borders: Amit Shah

Bhuj, Aug 12 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Border Security Force (BSF) has the capability to secure both the land as well as the water borders of the country.

“BSF is the only force among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that possesses expertise in securing both land and water borders, and even has its own air wing,” Shah said while laying the foundation stone for the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative's (IFFCO) new Nano fertiliser plant in Bhuj.

He said that like the Indian Army, BSF has the capability, strength, and courage to protect the water, land and sky of the country.

Shah is on two-day visit to Gujarat where he will be attending several inauguration events and ceremonies across the state.

Talking about IFFCO’s new Nano fertiliser plant, Shah said it will be ready to facilitate the smooth maintenance of all the Border Security Force's (BSF) water wing vessels, stretching from Harami Nala in the western region to the entire water border of Gujarat.

The construction, costing Rs 257 crore, will encompass an administrative building, canteen, officers' mess, training centre, parade ground, and a workshop. This comprehensive facility will support the maintenance and upkeep of over 450 water vessels employed in vigilance operations in the area.

He also inaugurated a vital 28 km-long Chidyamode-BR Bet Link Road and an outpost tower at the 1164 pillar along Harami Nala during his visit. Designed to ensure both operational and logistic support to the BSF personnel on the border, the link road will play a crucial role in the region.

In addition to the road, the 9.5-meter tall outpost pillar, fitted with cutting-edge cameras, will provide an enhanced surveillance capability, allowing for detection of even the slightest cross-border movement, even under challenging conditions.

Shah said that the strategic importance of seven such outpost towers for bolstering security along this border.

Shah acknowledged that over 1,900 BSF jawans have laid down their lives for the nation's security. He also highlighted the arrangements made in Nadabet, the site of a border viewing point inaugurated by him last year.

“This location serves as a place where citizens can learn about the history of the BSF and pay online tribute to the fallen soldiers,” Shah said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.