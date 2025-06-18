Bree Illing, Bella James earn maiden NZ women's central contracts; Devine opts for casual deal

Christchurch, June 18 (IANS) Left-arm seamer Bree Illing and batter Bella James have earned their maiden New Zealand women's central contracts for the 2025-26 season, while veteran Sophie Devine opted for a casual playing contract following her announcement of retiring from ODI cricket after the 50-over World Cup later this year.

Illing and James, who are currently on a New Zealand A tour in England, assume the contract vacancies left by the recently retired Hayley Jensen, and Devine opting for a casual playing agreement.

The 21-year-old Illing made her domestic debut in 2022 and has quickly climbed the ranks, becoming the Auckland Hearts’ leading wicket-taker just three seasons later. Her left-arm swing has proved a force to be reckoned with, claiming 29 wickets across both formats this season, 21 of which were during the Hearts’ Hallyburton Johnstone (HBJ) Shield campaign at an average of 21, including two four-wicket bags: 4-39 and 4-49.

Illing’s memorable summer continued when she made her ODI and T20I debuts against Sri Lanka, claiming six wickets across the two series, including the prized wicket of visiting captain Chamari Athapaththu on two occasions.

James’ contract comes after several seasons of hard work on the domestic scene which earned her a maiden international call up nearly ten years on from the day in 2014 when she made her Sparks debut at just 16 years of age.

She has been a key part in the Otago Sparks’ batting unit, producing consistent performances throughout the season and assisting the Sparks in claiming back-to-back HBJ Shield titles. Her ball-striking confidence was evident on her White Ferns debut, when she struck her first international boundary, a six, off the ICC’s third-ranked ODI bowler, Megan Schutt, during December’s Rosebowl series against Australia.

NZC Head of Women’s High Performance Liz Green said the contracting round was competitive. “A big congratulations to all 17 players. We’re especially excited to welcome Bree and Bella onto the central contract list for the first time. Both thoroughly deserve their place and we’re excited to see what they’re going to bring to the group in what promises to be a huge year for the White Ferns with ODI and T20 World Cups within the contract period," said Green.

New Zealand womeb head coach Ben Sawyer praised Illing and James, saying "Bree had an outstanding series against Sri Lanka. To show up the way she did against a world class batter like Chamari shows she’s ready for international cricket. Bella’s been a consistent performer at the domestic level and had a great debut series against Australia last year. She’s got the competencies that we believe will succeed at the international level."

The full list of players centrally contracted for 2025-2026: Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

