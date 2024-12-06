Fire Accident at Malakpet Metro Station

A fire broke out under Malakpet Metro Station, creating panic among locals and passengers. The incident began when a bike parked under the station caught fire, which quickly spread to other vehicles in the vicinity. Thick black smoke filled the area, alarming metro commuters and nearby residents.

Firefighters were alerted immediately and arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control. Efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing. As a precaution, metro services at the station were temporarily suspended to ensure passenger safety.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities are investigating the incident. Further details about the circumstances leading to the fire are awaited.