Boyce Avenue to visit India for three-city tour in April

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Acoustic rock sensation Boyce Avenue is all set to come to India for a three city tour, which begins on April 12.

The Florida-based trio will embark on a three-city tour, will visit Bengaluru on April 11at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield, Mumbai on April 12 at Phoenix Market City, Kurla and Pune on April 13 at Drome Arena, Mayfield Estate.

Speaking about their return, Boyce Avenue said: "India has always held a special place in our hearts, and we’re beyond excited to finally be back.”

“The energy, the passion, the love from our fans here is something we’ve never forgotten. We can’t wait to sing with you all once again - in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune!"

With over 16 million YouTube subscribers and a staggering 7 billion views, Boyce Avenue have carved out a space in the hearts of millions worldwide. Their stripped-down acoustic arrangements, soaring harmonies and emotionally charged performances have made them one of the most beloved independent bands of the digital era.

BookMyShow is the producer and promoter for Boyce Avenue’sIndia tour, in association with Live Nation and Wasserman as the global promoters.

Formed by Manzano brothers - Alejandro on lead vocals, guitar and piano, Fabian on guitar and vocals and Daniel on bass, percussion and vocals, Boyce Avenue first rose to fame in the late 2000s through their soul-stirring acoustic renditions of worldwide hits at the time including ‘Photograph’ by Ed Sheeran, ‘Someone Like You’ by Adele, ‘Fast Car’ by Tracy Chapman and ‘Closer’ by The Chainsmokers.

Their ability to strip down chart-topping hits and infuse them with raw emotion struck a chord with listeners worldwide, making them a YouTube phenomenon.

Sharing his thoughts on the much-awaited tour, Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, "At BookMyShow Live, we're committed to bringing incredible international acts to Indian shores and this tour perfectly demonstrates that mission. With their billions of views and devoted Indian fanbase, Boyce Avenue represents exactly the kind of artist connection we aim to facilitate.”

