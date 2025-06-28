A bowl of spinach, kale and broccoli may boost heart health in elderly women

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Eating a bowl of leafy green and cruciferous vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli may be good to ward off the risk of heart attack and stroke, particularly in elderly women.

A team of researchers from the Edith Cowan University (ECU), the University of Western Australia, and the Danish Cancer Institute found that leafy green vegetables -- rich in Vitamin K1 -- may help prevent atherosclerotic vascular diseases (ASVDs).

ASVD is a subgroup of cardiovascular diseases -- the leading cause of death worldwide, primarily due to heart attacks and strokes. It causes plaque to build up inside the arteries, potentially leading to cardiovascular problems.

The research conducted in 1,436 elderly women showed that a higher dietary intake of Vitamin K1 could reduce the risk of ASVD.

In addition, Vitamin K may also be beneficial for musculoskeletal health, through its impact on bone strength.

Notably, a higher Vitamin K1 intake also leads to less thickening of blood vessels in the neck -- a marker of atherosclerosis.

“Leafy green and cruciferous vegetables, like spinach, kale, and broccoli, contain Vitamin K1 which may assist in preventing vascular calcification processes that characterise cardiovascular disease. The great news is that these vegetables can be easily incorporated into your daily meals” said Montana Dupuy from ECU. ECU Senior Research Fellow Dr Marc Sim noted that a cup and a half of such vegetables is an easy way to increase our daily vitamin K intake and may lower our risk for cardiovascular disease”.

“This research found women who consumed approximately 30 per cent higher intakes of Vitamin K1 had lower long-term risk of ASVD,” he said.

As the research provided key evidence to support future studies, the team is now creating new foods that pack more leafy greens that are rich in Vitamin K1, to be used in communities with special nutritional and dietary requirements, such as aged care residents.

