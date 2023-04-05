Bookmark these six flattering hairstyles for your next beach vacation



Shanaya Kapoor's Soft Waves

Shanaya Kapoor's soft waves stole everyone's attention at the Dyson X Arpita Mehta show. The volume, silky waves, and centre parting were all elegantly executed and in turn, beautifully elevated her showstopping look. Style your curtain bangs with the round volumising brush of the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler to get the perfect bounce.

The Curly Blowout

It's all about the beautifully coiffed glossy blow-dries. Make this the summer of your natural curls by donning this curly blowout hairstyle and wearing them combed out for a full and volumised look with maximum shine and movement. Use the 40mm long barrel of the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler that will create voluminous curls and waves for longer hair.

The Tousled Waves

The sexy tousled texture for the coveted beauty waves showcased at the Dyson x Arpita Mehta show are a testament to the fact that they are here to stay.

It is a great way to look effortless, classy, chic, and relaxed, which is perfect for your next beach vacation. Use the 20mm long barrel of the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler to create voluminous curls and waves in both directions. It will help to create this loose and carefree style that gives the hair fluidity and personality and will go perfectly with your Kaftan dress.

The Wavy Bob

The wavy bob cut is reigning supreme and is the best hairstyle for short hair this spring/summer. Effortless and chic, this style gives the '90s feel. It's the epitome of undone but well done. Use the round volumising brush of the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler to give more volume to your hair.

Twisted Ponytail

One might feel the urge to tie one's hair on a breezy beach. Amp up your average ponytail with a twisted version with fringes and ethereal face-framing tendrils to add extra prettiness to the low-maintenance style. And, voila! It results in a chic and fabulous beach hairstyle.

Bubble Braid

Chic and trendy, bubble braids are perfect for your next beach holiday. Complemented with loose waves, the hairstyle has a more relaxed and easy-going vibe to it. Use the 30mm barrels of the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler to create alternate outward and in-ward curls on both sections. To finish off the look, use the Coanda Smoothing dryer to hide all the flyways.

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in

