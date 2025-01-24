Boney shares glimpse of first day with late wife Sridevi on ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’ set

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Boney Kapoor went down memory lane as he shared a picture featuring his late wife Sridevi from the first day of shooting of the 1993 film “Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja”.

Boney took to Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome picture of himself standing next to Sridevi. In the image, the two are seen standing and laughing. The actress is dressed in a costume while the producer wore a white shirt paired with pants.

He captioned the post: “First day of shooting Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja”.

“Roop ki Rani Choron Ka Raja”, was an action comedy directed by late Satish Kaushik. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever and Jackie Shroff. It was the highest-budget Hindi film at that time. The project, announced in 1987, was initially directed by Shekhar Kapur, who left the project halfway through; he was subsequently replaced by Satish Kaushik.

The film followed the story of Jugran, a criminal, who brutally murders a customs officer and a doctor. Their orphaned children grow up facing troubles and decide to seek revenge against their parents' killer.

It was on the sets of the 1987 film “Mr. India”, when Boney and Sridevi fell in love with each other. The two got married in 1996. They have two children Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor together.

Earlier this month, Boney posted a bunch of throwback photographs with his late wife Sridevi

The pictures were captioned, "Romancing in Alaska amongst the glaciers & the fall season which arrives early September there," along with three heart emojis.

It was in 2018, when Sridevi passed away in Dubai due to accidental drowning aged 54. Her last work on the big screen was “Mom”, which was released in 2017. The film stars Sridevi as a vigilante who sets out to avenge her stepdaughter after she is sexually assaulted at a party.

