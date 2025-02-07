Bomb threats emailed to schools in Delhi-NCR; authorities declare premises safe after search (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Multiple schools in Delhi-NCR, including Shiv Nadar School, Noida, and Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, triggering an immediate security response.

At Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar 1, the threat was emailed to the principal at 6:40 AM. The school administration swiftly informed the Pandav Nagar Police Station, which relayed the information to senior officers and the East District Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

SHO Pandav Nagar, along with police personnel, BDS experts, and dog handlers, conducted a thorough search of the premises. However, no suspicious items were found, and the school was declared safe.

A similar security alert was issued at Shiv Nadar School, Noida, where local authorities followed strict security protocols. The police and bomb disposal teams swept the premises to rule out any threat.

Following the bomb threats, school administrations took precautionary measures, including temporary closures and a shift to online classes. Sailesh Gupta, a parent, shared his experience, stating, "We were informed that the school will be closed today and that online classes will be held. All the children arrived on time, but some were sent back from the school gates, while others turned around midway and went home."

This is not the first time schools in Delhi and Noida have received such threats. A similar wave of bomb threats targeted several educational institutions recently, prompting strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and heightened security measures.

Authorities continue to investigate the source of these threats while ensuring the safety of students and staff remains the top priority. Security has been intensified across Delhi-NCR schools, with law enforcement agencies on high alert.

