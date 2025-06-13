Sunjay Kapur Death: Net Worth, Karisma Kapoor Divorce, Third Marriage, Businesses, and More

In devastating news for Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away at the age of 53 in a polo accident. Several reports later confirmed that Sunjay died due to a heart attack. He lost his life in the UK, and his unfortunate demise has left business and social circles in shock in the United Kingdom.

If reports are accurate, Sunjay Kapur, while riding his horse, suffered a heart attack due to a bee entering his mouth. Despite receiving adequate medical assistance, attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. The development is unfortunate news for business and the film fraternity in Mumbai and London.

Sunjay Kapur—Net Worth, Education, Businesses, and More Details

Sunjay Kapur was the son of Rani Kapur and the late Surinder Kapur, a visionary behind the Sona group and a trailblazer in India's auto components sector. From an early age, there was a constant expectation that Sunjay would inherit the family business legacy. Sunjay joined the family business in 2003 and played a crucial role in its global expansion.

Sunjay eventually reached the pinnacle of his career by becoming a key player in the international automotive industry and the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading manufacturer of components for electric vehicles; his leadership was crucial in elevating the company's global image.

Forbes estimated Sunjay Kapur's net worth to be a staggering $1.2 billion (Rs. 10,300 crores). Sunjay Kapur's company, Sona Comstar, currently holds an estimated value of Rs. 40,000 crores. Sunjay was ranked as the 2703rd richest person in the world, and he owned premium properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and London. He also invested in several intriguing startups across the world.

Sunjay Kapur's Marriage and Divorce with Karisma Kapoor

The businessman first married Nandita Mahtani. The couple immediately separated after just two years of being together. In 2003, Sunjay married Karisma Kapoor, and the couple had two children—Samaira and Kiaan. After an extremely high-profile divorce in 2016, the duo continued to co-parent their kids.

After the divorce from Karisma, Sunjay married for the third time in 2017. He got hitched to his longtime partner, Priya Sachdev. The couple had a son named Azarias. They also co-parented Priya's daughter, Safira, from her previous marriage.

Just before his passing, Sunjay reacted to the Air India plane crash tragedy in Ahmedabad and took to Twitter to share his sadness. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad." My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash."