Son of Sardaar 2 Spoilers: Ajay Devgn Confirms Golmaal 5 with Rohit Shetty's Epic Cameo?

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are one of Bollywood's most talked about actor-director combos, and the fact that they have given so many hits together only adds to the speculations about when fans are going to see Ajay in a movie directed by Rohit Shetty.

However, that collaboration already occurred with "Singham Again" last year. No, this is not about yet another Singham franchise but about another superhit sequel that's beloved by audiences. We are talking about Golmaal. Golmaal, one of the iconic movies that managed to impress audiences across the country regardless of their age groups, has now confirmed that Golmaal 5 is in the works.

The confirmation comes straight from director Rohit Shetty himself but not in the form of an official social media announcement. However, he made a brief appearance in Son of Sardaar 2. Ajay Devgn's film opened to good occupancy, and the word of mouth so far has been decent. It remains to be seen if this film explodes like the original. Son of Sardaar 2 was released alongside Dhadak 2, which is a love story, and after the success of Saiyaara, love stories are back in demand in Bollywood.

Regarding SoS 2 and Golmaal 5, Rohit Shetty makes a terrific cameo appearance towards the end of the film. Ajay's character asks, "What is he doing here?" and Rohit replies, "Golmaal 5 ki taiyaari kar raha hoon." This moment is more than enough for fans to rejoice and celebrate the union of two of the most celebrated stars in Hindi cinema.

More details surrounding Golmaal 5 and its announcement might be made available soon from the makers. But, for now, fans can enjoy this joyous cameo from Rohit Shetty while watching Son of Sardaar 2.