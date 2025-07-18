Son of Sardaar 2 Po Po Song: Ajay Devgn Roasted by Fans for Ruining Childhood Memory

The makers of Son of Sardaar 2 have published another reworked version of the Son of Sardaar song, Po Po, in response to criticism regarding the song Pehla Tu. The makers are facing further criticism for "destroying" the original version, and the internet is once again rife with jokes about the dance moves. Ajay Devgn posted a video of Son of Sardaar 2's "Po Po" song on Instagram on Thursday. The entire ensemble is featured in the song, although Ajay and Mrunal are highlighted.

Tanishk Bagchi composes the music, Guru Randhawa sings, and Armaan Sharma writes the lyrics for the reworked song. Alongside Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, Mrunal, Ajay, and other actors, Guru also appears in the video.

Despite Ajay's ability to move his legs in sync with the song, the hook dance failed to impress the internet. "What is the step, bro?" was one of the remarks. "He needs to hire a better choreographer," someone else commented. "What are these ridiculous dance steps?" was the subject of another comment.

Additionally, several online users responded, "Oh god!," believing it to be an "insult to the original version." Some even felt that they didn't want to witness the destruction of their childhood memories (the original song). "Please pour me Gangajal, what did I just see?" remarked another. As one user put it, "This step might be Ajay's moonwalk because his dancing looks more like warm-up stretches." "They just made me cry," said another commenter.

One of the highlights of the original song was the special appearance of Salman Khan, who costarred with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha. The song became a chartbuster at the time despite lacking any impressive dance moves.