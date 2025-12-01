Samantha Raj Nidimoru Wedding: 6 Bollywood Couples Who Married in Private Ceremonies

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are now officially married, with the actress herself confirming the news on Instagram. After reports surfaced on December 1 about their quiet ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore, Samantha finally shared the first pictures from the wedding. Dressed in a traditional red saree with minimal jewellery and soft makeup, she looked radiant and serene as she posed alongside Raj. She kept her caption simple, writing only “01.12.2025,” allowing the images to speak for themselves.

Their intimate temple wedding, attended only by close family and friends, has already drawn comparisons to several Bollywood couples who also chose private, no-publicity ceremonies. Here are some well-known names who kept their big day away from the limelight.

Rekha and Vinod Mehra

One of Bollywood’s most talked-about secret marriages, Rekha and Vinod Mehra reportedly tied the knot quietly with only a handful of people privy to the event. Their relationship remained largely shielded from media glare.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

Govinda married Sunita in 1987 in an extremely private ceremony. He kept the wedding under wraps during the early phase of his career, publicly acknowledging it only after the birth of their first child.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s 1996 wedding was held in complete secrecy. With sensitive circumstances surrounding the relationship, the couple opted for a small, personal ceremony that became public weeks later.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

The fiercely private couple wed in Italy in a quiet ceremony attended only by close relatives. Their marriage was consistent with Aditya Chopra’s long-standing preference for staying away from media attention.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity married businessman Gene Goodenough in a discreet Los Angeles ceremony. The couple later hosted a reception for industry friends once the wedding was done.

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg

Kalki’s understated wedding to pianist Guy Hershberg was another example of a couple keeping their celebration intimate and personal.

Just like Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s now-confirmed private ceremony, these couples prove that some of Bollywood’s most cherished moments unfold quietly, far from cameras, in the company of only the closest people.