Salman Khan Listed As Terrorist By Pakistan Govt? Riyadh Forum Comments Go Viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has landed in controversy over his remarks at the Joy Forum 2025 held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the Pakistan government has allegedly placed the actor under the 4th Schedule of its Anti-Terrorism Act (1997) — a list meant for individuals suspected of having links to activities that could threaten national security. Those placed under this category face close monitoring, travel restrictions, and possible legal action.

The controversy arose after Salman’s comments during a panel discussion at the Joy Forum, where he shared the stage with fellow actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to discuss the growing influence of Indian cinema in the Middle East.

Speaking about the diverse audience in Saudi Arabia, Salman said, “If you make a Hindi film and release it here, it’ll be a superhit. A Tamil, Telugu, or Malayalam film will do hundreds of crores in business because people from so many countries live here. There are people from Balochistan, from Afghanistan, from Pakistan… everyone is working here.”

His separate mention of “Pakistan” and “Balochistan” reportedly angered officials in Islamabad, who viewed it as a violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

While the Pakistani establishment appears upset, Baloch separatist leaders have welcomed Salman’s statement, calling it a rare acknowledgment of their identity. Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent advocate for Baloch independence, expressed gratitude, saying the actor’s words had “brought happiness to six crore Baloch people.”

He added, “By recognizing Balochistan as distinct, Salman Khan has done what many nations hesitate to do. It’s a powerful act of soft diplomacy that highlights our struggle.”

As of now, Salman Khan has not issued any public response to the reported developments.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area — accounting for about 46% of the country’s landmass but only 6% of its population — remains a region of deep political and social unrest, with long-standing tensions over resource exploitation and alleged state oppression.