Saiyaara Movie Box Office: Ahaan Panday Bigger than SRK? Rs.25 Crore Massive Haul Says So

There is no doubt in saying that Saiyaara is one of the biggest hits to have ever come from Bollywood this year. Without any big names, director Mohit Suri managed to create a love story that works across all sections of the audience. The younger generation, in particular, is flocking to the screens, and it seems that Saiyaara shows no signs of slowing down despite the threat posed by new releases like Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday Beats SRK's Jawan

The hard-hitting example for Saiyaara's massive haul at the box office is its collection on the first Tuesday. Even films like Jawan managed to mint less than Saiyaara. Ahaan Panday achieved a feat alongside Aneet Padda that even evaded the likes of Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan. While Jawan's first Tuesday collection stood at Rs.24 crores, Saiyaara beat that with a superb run of Rs.25 crores.

Despite the difficulty in predicting the mindset and behavior of audiences, we should study the spellbinding success of Saiyaara. The success of Saiyaara can be attributed to Bollywood's return to its roots, presenting audiences with a complex and broken love story replete with heartbreak and captivating songs. In terms of music, Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani was the last film to effectively engage the masses through its album. There were numerous outstanding songs that came out since RRKPK's release, but none worked like how Saiyaara's album worked.

Now, one can't say that love stories with good music are the way to go for Bollywood filmmakers to get back to winning ways, but fans can expect a lot more films coming in this genre in the near future, and it remains to be seen if any of them try to create a rage as Saiyaara did.