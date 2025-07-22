Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday Film Soars Past Rs.100 Crores, Rs.200 Crores Next?

There is no stopping Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's poignant tale of love and heartbreak, Saiyaara, at the box office. After generating significant revenue during its opening weekend, Saiyaara successfully navigated the critical Monday test, earning over Rs.22 crores, surpassing its initial day collections.

On its first Sunday, Saiyaara grossed Rs.35 crores, which is a significant achievement, and with its impressive Monday collections, Saiyaara has surpassed the Rs.100 crore box-office milestone as well. That's not it. The film is showing no signs of slowing down, and the early trends of Tuesday show that it will most likely end up collecting more than it managed to collect on the first Monday.

Saiyaara Movie Box Office: Rs.200 Crores Next?

It looks like the movie has become a top priority for youngsters despite the office and college schedules. Normally, after the first Monday, film occupancies tend to decrease, and they will only pick up on Friday. However, Saiyaara has already demonstrated its exceptionalism. With its total collections near the Rs.105 crore mark, Saiyaara sets its sights on hitting the Rs.200 crore mark, which should easily happen if one takes a look at the way the film's booking trends.

Every now and then, Bollywood keeps surprising with what can work, and now they have gone back to their basics by giving audiences what they truly want- a love story with great songs. Saiyaara's songs were a huge hit among the masses, which resulted in significant popularity for the film. opening for Mohit Suri's film.

All in all, Saiyaara is one movie that keeps on providing great entertainment to audiences, and it remains to be seen how the movie performs once Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps starts on Friday.