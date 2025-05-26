Raveena Tandon: Net Worth in 2025, Daughter Rasha Thadani Bio, Acting Debut, and More

Raveena Tandon's legacy lives on through her daughter Rasha Thadani, who carried on her mother's Bollywood fame from the 1990s to the Gen-Z spotlight. The mother-daughter pair, who represent poise, drive, and a strong emotional bond, are the center of attention as Rasha gets ready for her Bollywood debut. Here is a detailed look at their lives in 2025, including their beloved relationship, careers, and net worth.

Raveena Tandon's 2025 Net Worth

Since the 1990s, Raveena Tandon has had a successful and varied career. She has repeatedly demonstrated her versatility, whether it was through her glitzy parts in Mohra and Andaz Apna Apna or her intense performance in Aranyak.

The net worth of Raveena Tandon as of 2025 is an estimated ₹166 crore, or almost $20 million. The actress gets revenue from social media, endorsements, OTT initiatives, and acting. The legendary actress also has multiple brand partnerships to herself, ranging from high-end skincare products, clothing brands, and wellness websites. Instagram alone is estimated to generate ₹4–6 crore in social media earnings each year for the legendary actress.

Raveena is well-known for her taste in antique art and interior design, and she also owns high-end real estate in Mumbai and Goa.



Raveena Tandon Achievements:

In 2023, she was given the Padma Shri Award in recognition of her humanitarian efforts and services to Indian cinema. She also had an OTT breakthrough recently. Her well-received performance in Aranyak on Netflix brought her acting career back to life and made her connect to a younger audience. She continues to make appearances on reality shows, panels, and in movies and over-the-top television shows.

Rasha Thadani, Daughter of Raveena Tandon: Who Is She?

Rasha Thadani, who made her Bollywood debut on March 16, 2005, is currently one of the most talked-about star kids. In the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film Azaad, Rasha will co-star with Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Ajay Devgn. In a tale full of personal struggle and patriotism, she portrays Janaki Bahadur, a tough and vibrant figure.

Rasha Thadani attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Rasha received training in taekwondo (black belt), singing, and Indian classical dance. She frequently participates in awareness campaigns alongside her mother since she is passionate about environmental problems.

Despite her prominent family, Rasha maintains a somewhat grounded public persona, often credited to her mother's strict parenting style. Anil Thadani, a well-known movie distributor, and Raveena are renowned for having a close-knit family. Rasha and their son Ranbirvardhan are frequently spotted together at family gatherings, while Raveena's adopted daughters Pooja and Chhaya continue to have a close bond as well.

In stark contrast with their hectic city lives, the family spends weekends at their farmhouse in Goa or on wilderness retreats.

Rasha seems ready to take center stage, possibly following in her strong mother's footsteps, with the release of Azaad later this year and rumors of other offers. In the meantime, Raveena keeps juggling projects on digital, social, and cinematic platforms while also guiding Rasha through the highs and lows of the business.