Rakesh Roshan Owns This Jaw-Dropping ₹120 Crore Mansion in Khandala: Inside His Private Paradise

Khandala has long been one of Maharashtra’s most charming hill stations. Surrounded by misty valleys, lush greenery, and a calm atmosphere, it has attracted many celebrities and film personalities who seek peace away from Mumbai’s rush. Among them is veteran filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan, who owns a stunning mansion in Khandala that has often drawn attention for its grandeur and scenic location.

Rakesh Roshan, father of superstar Hrithik Roshan, has been one of the most respected figures in the Hindi film industry for decades. Known for his memorable acting career in the 1970s and 80s and later for directing blockbuster films such as Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and the Krrish series, Roshan has always kept his personal life balanced with moments of quiet family time. His Khandala mansion is a reflection of this lifestyle choice.

The mansion, perched amidst the rolling hills, offers breathtaking views of the valley below. With the pleasant climate of Khandala, the property serves as a perfect getaway spot for the Roshan family. Unlike the constant energy of Mumbai, Khandala offers solitude, which makes it ideal for private gatherings and relaxation. The mansion is said to be designed with wide balconies, large windows, and open spaces that blend luxury with nature. The architecture gives a sense of openness, allowing fresh air and natural light to fill the interiors.

What makes the Khandala mansion stand out is not only its scale but also the elegance with which it is maintained. For Rakesh Roshan, who has always valued family bonds, the house has become a place where celebrations and intimate family moments often take place. Many Bollywood insiders note that the Roshans prefer hosting close friends and relatives in Khandala whenever they want to spend time away from the media glare.

Khandala itself has grown into a preferred destination for holiday homes and farmhouses of celebrities. Its proximity to both Mumbai and Pune makes it convenient while still offering a complete change of pace. Rakesh Roshan’s choice of this location reflects his love for calm environments and his inclination towards simple yet elegant living.

The interiors of the mansion are said to carry a warm aesthetic with a mix of contemporary touches and personal memorabilia. With Hrithik Roshan often sharing glimpses of family time on social media, fans occasionally catch sight of the beautiful surroundings that hint at the tranquil lifestyle the family enjoys there. The lush gardens and landscaped areas around the house make it a self-contained retreat where one can unwind without ever needing to step outside.

For fans of Bollywood, Rakesh Roshan’s Khandala mansion has become a symbol of timeless class. It represents not just a luxurious home but also the values of family togetherness and peaceful living. Just like his films that have always combined emotional depth with grandeur, his retreat in Khandala blends comfort, beauty, and serenity in a way that resonates deeply with the idea of an ideal Indian holiday home.