Raid 2 Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn’s Film Fails to Strike Gold with Fans

Ajay Devgn is an actor who consistently delivers multiple genres with each passing film of his. Ajay consistently works on films regardless of their success at the box office, and now he has released a sequel to his 2018 hit, Raid. The movie ended up being a smash hit at the box office, and since then, there have been talks about making a sequel. Two years ago, the sequel was announced, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the film.

Finally, the film is here, and Ajay Devgn returns as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who previously seized over Rs.4200 crores in his raids until then and tracks another white-collar crime. This time, he conducts his 75th raid on the premises of Dada Manohar Bhai, portrayed by the talented Riteish Deshmukh.

Fans expected those who liked the first part to like the second, so they began to leave early reviews. There is nothing new in terms of plot points or in the screenplay. Riteish's performance received lauds, and the screenplay was engaging.

But most fans feel that this Ajay Devgn sequel doesn't live up to its first part as it turned into hero worship, and the movie progresses like "All Hail Amay Patnaik" and his deeds. Raid was impressive and appreciated for not catering to elevations. The movie was about an IRS officer who does his duty with all his might. The sequel focuses on the hero's ability to catch criminals, not just the plot.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions to this film.

