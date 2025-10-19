Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Welcome Baby Boy: Inside Their Love, Marriage, and Net Worth

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician-turned-parliamentarian Raghav Chadha have officially welcomed a new chapter in their lives. After confirming the arrival of their baby boy in an Instagram post, the couple’s journey from chance meeting to expecting parents has captivated fans across India.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha - A Modern Love Story

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha first crossed paths in London at an awards function. Parineeti later shared that she had Googled her future partner’s background -age, occupation, height. after their impromptu breakfast date. Their connection deepened when they discovered shared values, and what started as friendship swiftly evolved into love. They got engaged in May 2023 at a low-key ceremony in Delhi, and on September 24, 2023, they tied the knot in the picturesque city of Udaipur.

A Marriage of Two Worlds

Parineeti, known for her bubbly screen presence and powerful performances in Hindi cinema, and Raghav, a sharp-minded chartered accountant turned young Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, may hail from vastly different landscapes, but their bond has always been rooted in mutual respect and humour. Raghav once admitted on a TV show that Parineeti’s voice was what initially drew him in, while she commented that he brought balance and peace into her life.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Combined Net Worth & Financial Snapshot

While net worth isn’t what defines their story, the numbers do offer some context to their contrasting professional arenas. Parineeti’s net worth is estimated at around Rs.74 crore, fueled by films, endorsements and real-estate assets. On the other hand, Raghav’s publicly declared assets place his net worth at approximately Rs.50 lakh, a huge gap, but one they openly embrace. Parineeti reportedly handles their household finances, earning the playful title of “home minister” in their partnership.

The baby buzz first ignited during their appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show,’ when Raghav teased “good news jaldi denge.” On August 25 2025, they shared the official announcement on Instagram, a cake that read “1+1=3” and candid clips of them walking hand-in-hand. The internet erupted in congratulatory messages. Then today, after reports surfaced of Parineeti being rushed to hospital in Delhi and Raghav arriving to support her, the happy news was confirmed. The couple welcomed a baby boy, ushering in a new era of smiles, diapers and joy.

As they step into parenthood, both Parineeti and Raghav are poised for exciting new chapters. Parineeti takes a brief break from work to cherish this personal milestone, while still hinting at her upcoming Netflix project. Raghav will juggle his political responsibilities alongside fatherhood. Together, they’re proving that love, laughter and teamwork can bring together worlds apart.

Congratulations to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha! Here’s to sleepless nights, warm cuddles, and a lifetime of love for their little one.