Mrunal Thakur's Viral Comments on Marriage and Kids Amid Dhanush Dating Rumors

Mrunal Thakur has been in the spotlight for quite some time, not just because of her exceptional acting or her Bollywood outing with Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2 but also because of her alleged relationship with Kollywood star Dhanush.

It all started when Dhanush attended the special screening of Mrunal and Ajay's upcoming Son of Sardaar 2. It didn't take much time for paps and social media to figure out what's brewing between Dhanush and Mrunal. Sources close to both parties have also revealed that the duo are dating but are not ready to make it official.

At this point, it all remains conjecture, but Mrunal Thakur's recent statement about getting married is going viral. During the promotions of Son of Sardaar 2, Mrunal Thakur revealed that it was her childhood dream to get married and have kids.

Typically, heroines at the pinnacle of their careers tend to keep their personal lives private. details about marriage or relationships. Even though Mrunal Thakur mentioned that. it was her childhood dream; fans on social media are wondering if the actress is in love, and that's the reason behind her heartfelt take on the institution of marriage.

Mrunal Thakur is currently busy with back-to-back projects in Telugu and Hindi lined up. Her recent release, Son of Sardaar 2, didn't do well at the box office, and her track record in Bollywood isn't as outstanding as her great work in Telugu cinema so far.