Manushi Chhillar Breaks Silence on Dating Rumors with Veer Pahariya

Manushi Chhillar has finally addressed the ongoing speculation about her relationship with Veer Pahariya. Despite being spotted together multiple times, the former Miss World has firmly denied the dating rumors, clarifying that Veer is just a "good friend."

Manushi Chhillar Denies Dating Speculations

The actress recently walked the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani in a breathtaking bridal look. During an interview with Bombay Times, she broke her silence on the rumors surrounding her personal life.

“A lot of things written about my personal life have been completely false,” Manushi stated, emphasizing that the speculation holds no truth.

She also addressed the constant public curiosity about her relationships, highlighting how friendships are often misinterpreted. “If I spend too much time with my girlfriends, does it mean I’m not interested in boys? And if I hang out with a male friend, does it automatically mean we’re dating?” she questioned.

While she has grown accustomed to such rumors, she finds it amusing that people still struggle to accept that a man and a woman can be just friends. Manushi also pointed out that maintaining privacy about her personal life sometimes leads to false narratives.

“I no longer feel the need to clarify things, but I do understand that my silence often fuels speculation,” she added.

Clarifying Her Bond with Veer Pahariya

When specifically asked about her rumored relationship with Veer Pahariya, Manushi laughed it off, saying, “Oh, my God, poor Veer. No way. No, we are absolutely not dating. He’s a good friend. He was lovely enough to give me company during a wedding where I didn’t know anyone. That’s pretty much it. That’s my only interaction with the boy.”

Manushi Chhillar’s Professional Journey

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj in 2022. She later appeared in The Great Indian Family (2023) and will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024).

With her growing career in Bollywood, Manushi continues to focus on her work while dismissing baseless rumors about her personal life.