Mannara Chopra Family: Father's Death, Priyanka Chopra Bonding, Bigg Boss Stint, and More!

Bollywood actress Mannara Chopra requires no introduction. Since her debut in 2014, Mannara, who was born as Barbie Handa, has made her mark in multiple Hindi and Telugu films. Her Bollywood debut with Zid earned her high praise, and even though she eventually slowed down on doing movies, she found immense fame by becoming the second runner-up in Bigg Boss in 2023.

However, it has been a sad week at the Chopras, as Mannara's father, Raman Rai Handa, unfortunately passed away. An advocate at the Delhi High Court, Raman Rai breathed his last a few days ago, and his last rites took place today. Mannara was inconsolable as she broke down multiple times looking at her father for one last time.

Who was Mannara Chopra's Father Raman Rai Handa?

Refusing to let him go, Mannara held onto the bier and paid an emotional tribute to all the sacrifices that he had made to raise both the daughters. Mannara has a sister named Mitali Handa, who has studied commerce and is now a fashion stylist.

Mannara Chopra's father, Raman, was the maternal uncle of Priyanka Chopra, and the Hollywood actress expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family by writing, "You'll always be in our hearts. Rest easy, Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti." Reports indicate that Raman Rai Handa had been unwell for the past few weeks, surrounded by his loved ones during his final moments.

Regarding Mannara Chopra, she recently participated in Laughter Chefs—Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 and is seeking more opportunities to showcase her talent in reality TV. Mannara Chopra's mother, Kamini, is a jewelry designer, and Mannara is one of the Chopra cousins who have made a significant impact in Indian cinema.

Alongside Priyanka, there are Parineeti Chopra and Meera Chopra, who are all maternal cousins to Mannara, and every single one of them has extended strength and support to the Handa family in these trying times.