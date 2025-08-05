Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: Hombale's Lion Roar Crushes Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 Hopes!

After surpassing everyone's expectations by grossing more than Rs.100 crores at the worldwide box office, Hombale's animated film Mahavatar Narsimha continues to wreak havoc with each passing day, especially on two big releases, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2.

Son of Sardaar 2 had decent hype going for itself in the days before its release, but that didn't convert into actual collections. With poor word of mouth from audiences and underwhelming reviews from critics, Son of Sardaar 2 failed to pass the first Monday test and ended up collecting Rs.2.35 crores net, which is a dismal figure considering Ajay Devgn's star power.

On the other hand, Dhadak 2, which received rave reviews from critics, failed to impress moviegoers, who didn't flock to the screens in big numbers. Dhadak 2's first Monday numbers were even lesser than SoS 2, as it barely managed Rs. 1.35 crores in collection.

Mahavatar Narsimha's Day 11 Collection Beats Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2's Day 4 Numbers

Compared to these two, Mahavatar Narsimha, the film that the trade can't stop talking about, amassed more than Rs.4 crores net on its eleventh day, which is a giant record in itself. The animated film clearly overpowered the likes of Ajay Devgn and Dharma productions to end up as a solo winner at the cinemas for the past couple of weeks.

After the massive success of Saiyaara, it's Mahavatar Narsimha that has emerged as the top choice for movie lovers, and since it's an animated film, kids are demanding to watch the same in the theaters with parents. The movie has already grossed more than Rs.100 crores at the worldwide box office, and its domestic net currently stands at Rs.70.34 crores.

Till the release of War 2 and Coolie, Mahavatar Narsimha is expected to rake in big bucks at the North Indian box office.