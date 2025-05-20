Kiara Advani Net Worth 2025: From Blockbusters to Luxury Cars, How Rich is the Actress?

Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses, continues to soar both professionally and financially in 2025. With a thriving film career, major brand endorsements, and luxurious lifestyle choices, Kiara has built a substantial net worth that reflects her success in the entertainment industry.

Net Worth in 2025

As of 2025, Kiara Advani’s estimated net worth is approximately ₹40 crore (around $4.8 million). Her consistent presence in high-grossing films and association with top-tier brands has significantly contributed to this figure.

Income Sources

Film Remuneration: Kiara charges about ₹3 crore per film, placing her among the top-paid actresses in India today.

Brand Endorsements: With a fee of ₹1.5 crore per endorsement, she is the face of several well-known brands including Galaxy Chocolates, Myntra, and Senco Gold.

Real Estate and Assets

Luxurious Apartment - Kiara owns a plush apartment in South Mumbai, reportedly worth ₹15 crore. This high-end property highlights her taste for premium living.

Car Collection - She has an enviable lineup of luxury cars, including a BMW X5, Audi A8L, BMW 530d, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class—a testament to her lavish lifestyle.

Combined Wealth with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara married actor Sidharth Malhotra in 2023, and together their estimated combined net worth stands at a whopping ₹145 crore. The power couple continues to dominate headlines for both their personal and professional achievements.

From debuting in modest roles to becoming a household name, Kiara Advani's journey is the blueprint for stardom backed by smart choices—on and off the screen. With her financial graph only going upwards, she remains a formidable force in Indian cinema today.