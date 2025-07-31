Dhadak 2 vs Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Clash: Which Bollywood Film Wins the Race?

There are two films that are all set to clash with each other at the North Indian box office on August 1st, Friday. One is Dhadak 2, a story that's inspired by the 2018 Tamil hit, Pariyaerum Perumal, directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Pa Ranjith. Dhadak, which is a remake of Sairaat, focused on the inter-caste love story between the lead pair, and since Pariyaerum Perumal also has the same sub-plot, it is produced by Dharma Productions. The producers might have found it apt to name this movie Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

The trailer generated significant excitement, and due to Saiyaara's impressive global box office performance, love stories are undoubtedly regaining popularity in Bollywood; this is why the makers of Dhadak 2 are confidently releasing the film alongside Son of Sardaar 2.

Even though Dhadak 2 is based on Pariyaerum Perumal, the makers have taken the core aspect of caste discrimination from the original and created a whole new universe for Siddhant and Triptii to play in. It will be fascinating to see how well Dhadak 2 is received by audiences across the country.

Dhadak 2 vs Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Prediction

According to early estimates, Dhadak 2 is expected to mint somewhere in the range of Rs. 3.5–5 crores net on its opening day. It must be remembered that both Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 will be facing heavy competition from Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, which are going strong in the North Indian theaters.

Regarding Son of Sardaar 2, the film starring Ajay Devgn did not have a strong start due to negative buzz surrounding it since the trailer was released. The slapstick and stereotypical comedy may not resonate with audiences, and due to the significant success of Saiyaara, the makers of Son of Sardaar 2 decided to postpone its release date by one week, now scheduled for August 1st.

With Ajay Devgn's star power, Son of Sardaar 2 is expected to earn over Rs. 7 crores net on its opening day. The outcome of the box office battle between Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 is yet to be determined. If Dhadak 2 receives positive feedback, its collections could gradually increase and potentially surpass those of Ajay Devgn's film.