Chhaava Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal Way Ahead of the Khans? Bollywood Fans React

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has proved already that he is an actor par excellence and can essay any role with ease. Be it Sardar Udham Sam Bahadur or Manmarziyaan, the actor has shown time and again that all he needs is a good script that has enough room to show his talent.

From the promos, it looked like “Chhaava” could be that movie for Vicky, and right from the start, Bollywood audiences online have been eagerly waiting for this film to release. Inspired by the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhaava opened up to good word of mouth from fans.

But, did the film have enough in it to become a huge blockbuster in Vicky Kaushal’s career? That’s where the audience's reaction might be disappointing for the team as the movie is being lauded for its performances but it failed to entertain as a whole.

Almost every fan who watched “Chhaava” first-day first show heaped praises on Vicky Kaushal for his rousing portrayal as the protagonist. The film’s antagonist Akshaye Khanna also received laurels for his role as the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.

Here are some reactions to the film:

#ChhaavaInCinemas

Every frame & every tear is a tribute to the #ChhatrapatiSambhajiMaharaj 🔥 Every Hindu should watch #Chhaava#VickyKaushal has proven he is one of the best Actor in Bollywood, way ahead of Khans pic.twitter.com/D0SOlTQHMN — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) February 14, 2025

#chhaava movie chala bagundi 🔥

Full Emotional ayya climax lo 🥺😔 Jai Sambhu Raje 🚩 — 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐒𝐏𝐊™🚩 (@Srikanth_OG) February 14, 2025

Kindness & valour were Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's strongest virtues. #VickyKaushal knew all that & more thus raising the bar once more with precision & accuracy. To see this guy mould into something which only could’ve read & heard about is beyond awards & ratings.#Chhaava pic.twitter.com/De7eQ5JuEo — Amar Singh Rathore (@amarsr_1990) February 14, 2025

#VickyKaushal shines in #Chhaava, but other actors are just okay. The film feels long, and the BGM doesn’t fit the era. Still, it’s decent. The last 20 minutes hit hard & stay with you. 💔 Highly recommend watching in theaters! 🎬🔥 #ChhaavaReview pic.twitter.com/TLEu3kxteP — Movies Talk Official (@moviestalkhindi) February 14, 2025

Chhaava is blockbuster 😊vicky is absolute charm born to play this role, rashmika brings best out of her, akshay khanna take a bow man , maddcok films is the top production house in india they should enter into south for sure. 🎶 & direction super #Chhaava #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/cYDbY4SbWI — @Politics& Popcorn 📖 (@Political_star1) February 14, 2025

Despite the flaws, the final act seemed to have impressed the audiences and if things go right, Chhaava will be yet another feather in Maddock Productions’ cap, making them the best Bollywood production house currently.

