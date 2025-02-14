Chhaava Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal Way Ahead of the Khans? Bollywood Fans React

Feb 14, 2025, 18:44 IST
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has proved already that he is an actor par excellence and can essay any role with ease. Be it Sardar Udham Sam Bahadur or Manmarziyaan, the actor has shown time and again that all he needs is a good script that has enough room to show his talent. 

From the promos, it looked like “Chhaava” could be that movie for Vicky, and right from the start, Bollywood audiences online have been eagerly waiting for this film to release. Inspired by the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhaava opened up to good word of mouth from fans. 

But, did the film have enough in it to become a huge blockbuster in Vicky Kaushal’s career? That’s where the audience's reaction might be disappointing for the team as the movie is being lauded for its performances but it failed to entertain as a whole. 

Almost every fan who watched “Chhaava” first-day first show heaped praises on Vicky Kaushal for his rousing portrayal as the protagonist. The film’s antagonist Akshaye Khanna also received laurels for his role as the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. 

Here are some reactions to the film: 

Despite the flaws, the final act seemed to have impressed the audiences and if things go right, Chhaava will be yet another feather in Maddock Productions’ cap, making them the best Bollywood production house currently. 
 


