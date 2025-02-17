Chhaava Box Office Collections Day 3: Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Actor Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava, which was released on Friday, February 14, has quickly become a hit, attracting large audiences to the cinema halls. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, has already earned over Rs 100 crore within just three days of its release.

On Sunday, Chhaava earned an impressive Rs 48.5 crore at the box office, bringing its total collection to Rs 116.5 crore. The film had a high occupancy rate of 62.48% in cinemas, with the majority of viewers attending the evening shows.

Here’s the day-wise box office collection of Chhaava:

Day 1: Rs 31 crore

Day 2: Rs 37 crore

Day 3: Rs 48.5 crore

Total collection: Rs 116.5 crore

With this strong opening weekend, Chhaava has surpassed Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which earned Rs 112.07 crore during its entire run. It has also become Vicky Kaushal's highest opening weekend earner, surpassing his last six theatrical releases, including Bad Newz, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, which played a significant role in making Vicky Kaushal a household name, had a slower start, earning Rs 35.73 crore in its first weekend. It eventually earned Rs 245.36 crore at the box office.

Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, has been receiving a positive response from audiences. Many fans have shown their love for the film by pouring milk on Vicky Kaushal's cutouts outside theatres. Due to high demand for tickets, exhibitors have added late-night and early-morning shows, especially in Maharashtra.

In Mumbai, shows are being extended as late as 12:45 am, 1 am, 1:15 am, and even 1:30 am. The film is not only performing well in Maharashtra but also in other key regions, including Delhi, NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Indore, Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The growing business suggests that Chhaava is being appreciated beyond its core market in Maharashtra.

It will be interesting to see how Chhaava performs at the box office in the coming weekdays.