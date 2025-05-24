Bhool Chuk Maaf BO Collection Day1: Rajkummar Rao Movie Starts Off on a Disappointing Note

It is widely acknowledged that Rajkummar Rao is currently one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. After showcasing his exceptional talent in back-to-back films, Rajkummar Rao has decided to broaden his appeal by pursuing commercially viable films.

Stree-2 paved the way for Rajkummar Rao to try out commercial and entertaining cinema in between the experimental stuff that he wants to do. Even though Stree-2's success is not solely reliant on any single individual and was a collective effort, Rajkummar Rao's innocent character was what connected to the audiences instantly.

Rajkummar Rao tried out another comedy, hoping that it would fetch him another hit. The movie "Bhool Chuk Maaf," directed by Karan Sharma and starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, and others, generated significant drama prior to its release. The movie generated significant drama prior to its release.

Makers originally wanted the movie to go directly onto OTT owing to the geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. After PVR INOX sued Maddock Films for more than Rs. 60 crores, they backed out and eventually agreed to go for a theatrical release.

The movie was released worldwide on Friday, May 23rd, and Rajkummar Rao's film got off to a slow start at the box office. Bhool Chuk Maaf only managed to mint 6.75 crores on its opening day. This result is good for Rajkummar Rao, and it indicates that people are waiting to see his movie in theaters.

With Bhool Chuk Maaf opening up to decent reviews from critics and audiences, the movie can score big on the weekend, and it remains to be seen how much the movie grosses in the coming two days. For now, the film's trends appear promising, suggesting that it could be another successful release for Maddock Films.